Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Paras Anti Drone Technologies on Tuesday said it will supply high-end counter-unmanned aerial vehicle technology to France-based CERBAIR in a deal worth Rs 22 crore.

The European counter-UAV company intends to acquire up to 30 CHIMERA 200 systems -- an advanced man-portable radio frequency detection and neutralisation device which has been designed as primary defence against drone and swarm drone threats, as part of the deal, the company said.

The deal strengthens India's position as an emerging and reliable exporter of sophisticated defence technologies, Paras Anti Drone Technologies, which is a subsidiary firm of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, said.

It also aligns with the country's Make-in-India and defence production and export promotion policy goals of achieving USD 5 billion in annual defence exports by 2025, the company said.

The CHIMERA 200 is a counter-UAS system with exclusive wideband detection and neutralisation capabilities, supporting both omnidirectional and directional operations.

Its adaptive, upgradeable configuration enables precise threat detection, including drones, remote controls, and their take-off and control locations, across 400 MHz to 6 GHz frequencies with up to five simultaneous bands, it stated.

"Our collaboration with CERBAIR is proof of India's growing stature as trusted source of advanced anti-drone technologies. We're committed to delivering field-tested solutions that meet the world's highest standards and strengthen India's position as a global defence manufacturing hub," said Ashutosh Baheti, Chief Executive Officer, Paras Anti Drone Technologies.

The CHIMERA 200, field-proven across India's critical infrastructure sites, offers robust and upgradeable wideband detection and neutralization capabilities, rapid deployment features and adaptability against evolving UAV threats, making it appealing to domestic as well as international security agencies, the company said.

This has generated international demand, with CERBAIR prioritising advanced detection and neutralisation power customisation to address Europe's intensifying security landscape, the company said, adding this partnership reflects global confidence in India's ability to develop & deliver reliable and cost-effective defence solutions at scale.

"With shifts in global geopolitics and the conflict in Ukraine, the need for this solution has surged. Our customers are seeking demonstrations and deliveries, signalling a strong market fit. By boosting the neutralization power output with agile modulations to address the newest drone anti-neutralization innovations, we can ensure this solution rapidly becomes a major success," said Lucas Le BELL, President, CERBAIR in a Letter of Intent sent to Paras Anti Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Paras Defence and its subsidiaries have manufacturing facilities across India, enabling cost-effective production for military, homeland security and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

By partnering with CERBAIR, Paras Defence aims to unlock new export opportunities for expanded cooperation and future deliveries through 2026 and beyond, the company said.

India has moved beyond licensed manufacturing to become a global hub for the development and export of world-class technologies. said Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.

"By delivering field-proven, customizable solutions like the CHIMERA 200 to demanding international markets, we're demonstrating not just our technological strength but our commitment to supporting India's vision of self-reliance and leadership in defence exports," he added.

