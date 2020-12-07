New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Farm labourers body Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity has extended full support to farmers' groups call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday and will organise demonstrations in 11 districts of West Bengal.

It is an independent union of agricultural labourers, sharecroppers, marginal farmers and plantation workers.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 55-Inch QLED Smart TV to Be Launched in India on December 16, 2020: Report.

The association stands in solidarity with the protesting farmers in the national capital on the new farm laws, it said.

"We extend full support to the farmer's association(s) for enforcing the nationwide 'bandh' on December 8, 2020," Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity said in a statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y51 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 17,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The association along with Shramajivee Mahila Samity will take part in symbolic protests and organise marches and demonstrations in 11 districts of West Bengal to show solidarity to a nationwide bandh call, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)