New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Patel Engineering on Wednesday said it has bagged a water tunnel and an irrigation project totalling Rs 1,026 crore in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

With the latest contract, the company's total order book has increased to Rs 18,600 crore, Patel Engineering said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Workers With Digital Skills Contributing USD 508 Billion to Country's GDP, Says Report.

"Patel Engineering declared L1 (lowest bidder) for a water tunnel project and a micro irrigation project worth Rs 1,026 crore," it said.

The water tunnel project worth Rs 555.83 crore has been ordered by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Maharashtra. The project includes design and construction of a long treated water tunnel from Sai village to Vindhane village in Raigad district of the state.

Also Read | Say Meowlujah to Big Eyes Loot Boxes: Are They Any Different From Decentraland and MultiversX?.

The micro irrigation project of Rs 470.67 crore has been awarded by Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) in Karnataka. It includes survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a micro irrigation system under Tumkur branch canal in Karnataka.

"This would take our share of order wins in this financial year to more than Rs 5,400 crore. Our order book including all the L1 orders of Rs 1,802 crore would stand at Rs 18,600 crore which gives us a good revenue visibility for the next 4-5 years," Rupen Patel, CMD, Patel Engineering said.

The Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)