Puducherry, May 11 (PTI) Pondicherry University has come out with considerable improvement in its performance in realising the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Assistant Registrar of the University K Mahesh, in a release, on Wednesday said Times Higher Education, publisher of the World Universities Rankings recently released its 2022 edition of the Impact Rankings assessing the performance of the universities across the world in realising the UN SDGs.

The SDGs are the United Nations' blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. The goals were adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015 and are targeted to be achieved by 2030.

Mahesh said 1,524 universities from over 110 countries participated in the current year's rankings. Sixty-four Indian universities were featured in the Impact Rankings.

The Assistant Registrar said Pondicherry University had been participating in the rankings since the first edition. The university had been ranked in the fourth edition at 601-800 with improved overall score of 57.3 – 64 against the previous year's record of 43.6- 56.5.

Mahesh said the latest impact rankings assessed the impact of the universities on society through its contributions towards the UN SDGs.

He further said Pondicherry University "has progressed considerably in climate action, life on land and below water with a rank of 201-300 besides quality education".

He said Pondicherry University has enhanced its performance over last year on development goals concerning responsible production and consumption of clean water and sanitation with a rank of 201-300, and gender equality with a rank of 301-400.

Vice Chancellor of the central varsity Gurmeet Singh appreciated the efforts of faculty, officers, staff and research scholars and students for the achievement.

