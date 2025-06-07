New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) People from diverse backgrounds thronged mosques across the national capital on Saturday morning to offer namaz on the occasion of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, embracing the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

Wearing traditional clothes, prayer caps and festive smiles, men, women and children gathered in large numbers to participate in the special prayers.

From toddlers held in arms to elderly walking with sticks, the sense of celebration and brotherhood was visible as people exchanged warm greetings after the namaz.

Mosques such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and those in Seelampur, Okhla and Nizamuddin witnessed significant footfall.

Worshippers arrived well before sunrise, some carrying prayer mats, others accompanied by family members, all partaking in the solemn ritual that commemorates the willingness to sacrifice.

Delhi Police said that they have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations of Bakra Eid, an official said.

To maintain law and order during festivities, elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces and local police teams mobilised. Multiple check posts have been set up across Delhi, and electronic surveillance has been intensified to monitor suspicious activity, the official said.

