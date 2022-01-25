Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon people to discharge their duties as responsible citizens.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Here Are Few Lesser-Known Facts About What Happened on January 26.

In her message on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, she said it is the duty of everyone to measure up to the principles that are enshrined in the constitution and which are the cardinal spirit of those who established sovereignty, secularism, socialism and democracy through their sacrifices.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro & Realme 9 Pro+ Renders Leaked Online: Report.

Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, will unfurl the national flag in both the places on Wednesday. She would first hoist the flag in Telangana and fly to Puducherry to unfurl the tricolour at the Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road here.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy greeted the people of Puducherry on the eve of Republic Day. In a message, he said his government was evolving and implementing various welfare measures in keeping with the expectations of the people.

"We leave no stone unturned to look after welfare of the people ever since the present government came into existence in May last year," he said.

Speaker R Selvam, Ministers A Namassivayam, C Jayakumar, K Lakshminarayanan, Chandra Priyanga, Sai Saravanan Kumar and leaders of political parties were among those who greeted the people.

The Chief Minister felicitated on Tuesday freedom fighters as a prelude to the celebration of Republic Day.

Rangasamy would unfurl the tricolour on the precincts of Assembly on Wednesday after participating in the celebrations at Gandhi Thidal, an official release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)