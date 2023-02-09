New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Drug maker Pfizer Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director for a period of five years with effect from April 3, 2023.

Nevatia succeeds S Sridhar who announced his early retirement in August 2022. Sridhar will be stepping down as managing director with close of business hours on March 31, 2023.

Nevatia has worked with companies such as Mckinsey and Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Stryker Corporation.

Pfizer Emerging Markets Global President Nick Lagunowich said India is critical to the healthcare ecosystem in the region and globally.

"It is a place where we aspire to bring many more breakthrough therapies and health solutions to patients across the economic segments. We are thrilled to welcome Meenakshi who comes at an important time when we are poised to scale up our contribution to the Indian healthcare industry," he noted.

