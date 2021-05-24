New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has organised an inoculation drive in Bengaluru, where 200 doses were administered to employees and others.

"A vaccination camp was organised at Southern Region-II, Regional Headquarters, Bengaluru for the benefit of employees, dependent/non-dependent family members of RHQ, Yelahanka Sub-station, RPT HVDC office and AMC frontline warriors," a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, about 200 doses of vaccination were administered in collaboration with Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru.

PGCIL has been organising several vaccination drives across the country for its employees and their families to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic. Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of PGCIL.

