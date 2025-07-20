New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM on Sunday said it has significantly reduced production costs through its proprietary artificial intelligence systems.

The company has scaled its content operations significantly over the past year, producing over 50,000 AI-generated shows, a statement said.

“We are transforming Pocket FM into an AI-led entertainment company, with artificial intelligence now driving content creation, productivity, and global storytelling at scale,” said Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO of Pocket FM.

“AI is helping us unlock high quality content faster and more efficiently than ever before. Our content costs have been significantly reduced, while creator efficiency has increased tenfold.”

Known for pioneering long form episodic audio storytelling, Pocket FM has built custom AI infrastructure that enables creators from scripting and voice generation to sound design and multi language localization.

These capabilities have significantly enhanced speed to market while maintaining narrative depth and production quality, it stated.

At the heart of this transformation is a seamless collaboration between human creativity and AI precision, enabling Pocket FM to produce great stories at scale without compromising on quality, the statement said.

The company reported Rs 1,768 crore in revenue for FY25, a 68 per cent year-on-year increase, and is now profitable across core markets.

Europe, particularly Germany and the UK, continues to show strong momentum, recently crossing Rs 100 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Launched in 2018, Pocket FM is an AI-powered entertainment platform creating scalable storytelling experiences across audio, text, and visual formats.

Operating in India, the US, and Europe, with ongoing Latin American expansion, it builds borderless IP ecosystems through Pocket Entertainment. Its content spans English, Hindi, Spanish, German, and French.

A recent FICCI EY report projects India's audio entertainment sector to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, with AI first platforms like Pocket FM poised to lead this transformation.

