Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 24 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha's Kandhamal district has sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment after convicting him of raping a minor girl four years ago.

Phulbani additional district-cum-special POCSO judge on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Trinath Jundi.

The girl was raped by Jundi in an isolated place under Tikabali police station on January 19, 2017. The minor had informed her parents of it after retuning home.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

