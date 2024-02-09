Mangaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) As many as 220 kg of cannabis and 200 gm of MDMA drugs, valued at Rs 65 lakh, seized in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka during the last one year were destroyed by the narcotic disposal committee on Friday.

The drugs were seized as part of the ‘drug-free district' campaign by the police, who had registered 34 cases in this connection.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said they have destroyed 220 kg of ganja and 200 gm of MDMA which were seized in 34 cases, with the permission of the court.

The police detected cases of drug trafficking, sale and consumption of drugs, carried out many raids, seized a huge quantity of different types of drugs and arrested several accused during the campaign.

The banned substances were also seized by the police in connection with NDPS cases registered in various police stations of the district, he said.

