Puducherry, Mar 28 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday offered prayers at the shrine of Bala Murugan near here on the occasion of 'Panguni Uthiram,' an auspicious festival for Lord Muruga.

The Lt Governor prayed to the presiding deity to free the country of coronavirus, an official release said.

She was accompanied by senior officials of the territorial administration.

A large number of people from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu thronged the temple.

