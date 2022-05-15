Coimbatore, May 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Sunday said the State now has become power-surplus and was supplying to other States.

There was disruption in supply for two or three days because of the problem in transmission, he said, while speaking at a DMK meeting held here to throw light on the Dravidian model of governance.

Despite shortage of coal across the country, he said, Tamil Nadu has adequate power. This was achieved due to the Dravidian model of governance followed in the State, said the Minister.PTI NVM

