New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Precision farming startup Fasal on Monday announced the launch of an innovative technology that will help farmers reduce cost of cultivation and improve the crop yields.

The new product called 'Fasal Kranti' is an IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor based system that helps farmers in making optimised data-driven decisions with regard to irrigation, fertigation, disease, and pest management.

The company, in a statement, said the new technology is equipped with over 12 sensors to monitor macro-climatic factors like rainfall, wind speed, wind direction and solar intensity.

It can also monitor micro climatic factors such as temperature, humidity, leaf wetness among others as well as below the soil parameters like soil temperature, soil moisture at multiple levels, it said.

Fasal Kranti can also be integrated with any agriculture automation system out of the box to extend its capability into farm automation, it added.

"We believe the launch of Fasal Kranti will help in a rapid transition of Indian horticulture and our farms into precise, knowledge based and efficiently operated setups then gut-based legacy operations," according to Fasal Founders Ananda Verma and Shailendra Tiwari.

Fasal has raised seed funding of USD 1.6 million led by Omnivore and Wavemaker Partners in October 2019.

