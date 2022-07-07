New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Automotive technology firm Pricol Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into an exclusive partnership with France's BMS PowerSafe to manufacture Battery Management System (BMS) for electric vehicles across all segments in the Indian market.

As part of the international licensing agreement with BMS PowerSafe, an arm of the Startec Energy Group, the French firm will develop software and provide its BMS platform as an end-to-end solution in consultation with Pricol, the company said in a statement.

"As part of our EV specific growth strategy, we constantly evaluate business opportunities in the market to provide the best solution to OEMs. One of the areas we zoned in was the BMS as it plays a vital role in any EV vehicle and complements well with our Driver Information System class of products in terms of integrations," Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said.

He further said, "In BMS PowerSafe, we have found an ideal partner who brings best-in-class solutions for battery management system with proven technology that can be customised suitably as per OEM requirements."

According to BMS PowerSafe CEO Thomas Debuisser, the Indian automotive industry is poised for exponential growth in electrification in the years to come.

Through the partnership with Pricol, the company would bring its over 20 years of experience as a pure player in BMS and offer an end-to-end solution with the highest level of safety features, Debuisser added.

