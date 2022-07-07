Redmi K50i 5G India launch is confirmed for July 20, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on its Twitter account. Ahead of its launch, its pricing has been leaked online by a tipster. According to a report from MySmartPrice, Redmi K50i 5G will be priced between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000 for the 6GB + 128GB, whereas the 8GB + 256GB model will be priced between Rs 29,000 and Rs 33,000. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 20, 2022.

It will be available in phantom blue, stealth black and quicksilver colours. The handset is likely to go on sale on July 22, 2022.

Redmi K50i 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and will carry similar specifications. The handset will get a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display and a 144Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone will get a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera and a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 UI.

