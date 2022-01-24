Palakkad, Jan 24 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a prime accused and conspirator in the murder case of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district in November last year.

Police said Mohammed Haroon, who was involved in the conspiracy of killing RSS worker A Sanjith, was arrested from Cherpulassery near here.

Police said Haroon was the tenth accused arrested in the case and there was a lookout notice against him.

Police sources said Haroon is an SDPI office bearer.

"There was already a lookout notice against him. He had active involvement in the conspiracy. He selected the assailants for the murder and also helped them flee," Palakkad District police chief R Viswanadh told the media.

Police said they are searching for one more person who had direct involvement in the murder.

Recently, prime accused, Salam, was given bail by a local court against which police is now planning to move an appeal.

Currently, the arrested include two Popular Front of India (PFI) activists and one SDPI office bearer.

The 27-year-old RSS functionary was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

The woman had recently moved the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the killing and the court has directed the state to file a report on the status of investigation.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

