New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A promoter of BLS International Services on Thursday offloaded shares worth Rs 196 crore through an open market transaction.

BLS International Services is into visa and consular services and Diwakar Aggarwal (promoter) has sold his shares.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Diwakar Aggarwal offloaded 1.12 crore shares, amounting to a 2.7 per cent stake in BLS International Services.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 175.24 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 196.26 crore.

On Thursday, shares of BLS International Services plunged 5.99 per cent to close at Rs 176.60 per piece on the NSE.

