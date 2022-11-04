New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.22 crore for the quarter ended September on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 12.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The total income fell to Rs 252.85 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 272.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It also has presence in Mumbai and Pune markets among others.

