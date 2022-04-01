New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Multiplex operator PVR on Friday said it has discontinued operations of 23 screens across nine properties after the expiry of their lease with Cineline India.

After this, PVR's screen count as on date has come down to 848 at 172 properties in 73 cities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 To Be Launched on April 13, 2022; Check Details Here.

"We wish to inform you that on March 31, 2022, the company has discontinued operations of 23 screens across nine properties on expiry of their lease with Cineline India Ltd," it said.

Cineline India, a part of Kanakia Group, had earlier announced reentering the film exhibition business with a new brand identity.

Also Read | Moto G22 Likely To Be Launched in India Next Week; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

In 2012, Cineline had sold its multiplex business along with Cinemax Brand to PVR Limited under a non-compete clause which has already ended.

Further, Cineline had leased out nine properties with 23 screens to PVR under lease and license agreements, on which multiplex operations were run by PVR.

It has plans to start its film exhibition operations in the first quarter of FY23 through nine properties with 23 screens across Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Nagpur having an aggregate seating capacity of more than 6,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)