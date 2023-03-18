New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX Ltd on Saturday announced the launch of a campaign to spread awareness about climate change and has joined hands with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar.

PVR, which after its merger with INOX Leisure operates over 1,600 screens pan India, is taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint by pursuing sustainable activities in its operations.

"We have started many initiatives such as replacing all plastic usage inside the cinema halls with biodegradable materials such as paper cups, cutlery plates etc. We have water and electricity conservation plans where we would replace LED light, sensors in common areas etc," PVR INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI.

With this, PVR INOX would save 2,000 tonnes of carbon footprints in a year by taking these sustainable steps, he added.

It has replaced single-use plastic served to customers by sugarcane bagasse food containers, and coated paper straws made of biodegradable polymers, said Bijli.

Besides, PVR INOX has taken initiatives around energy and water conservation like IOT-based centralised energy pressure and temperature monitoring, variable frequency drives in AHUs, occupancy sensors in washrooms besides water flow restrictors in wash basin taps to conserve tap water.

Furthermore, PVR INOX has joined hands with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar to spread awareness among its patrons about the harmful effects of climate change, inspiring them to make sustainable lifestyle choices to help conserve the environment.

The brand has rolled out six versions of a multi-media consumer campaign, each featuring one initiative undertaken by PVR, with the actor.

The merger of PVR and Inox Leisure is effective from February 6, 2023.

When asked about expansion plans for PVR INOX, he said: "FY23 is going to end in a couple of weeks and in terms of admissions, we would be at 110 to 120 million.

"Going forward in the next fiscal, the combined entity operating about 1,670 screens in various geographies with a robust pipeline of content both in English, Hindi and regional, we would have an enhancement in the number of admissions."

Besides, the merged entity would also focus to enhance the number of screen counts.

"We have already added around 140 screens this fiscal and we should be looking around adding 180 more screens in the next fiscal as well. People are coming to the cinema now and we are very confident to enhance the admission numbers," he said.

After the merger, it is working on getting economies of scale and synergies on revenue from ticket prices, food & beverage, advertising, and operating costs.

