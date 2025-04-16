Latur, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra PWD Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale on Wednesday directed officials to accord top priority to tackle the water crisis in Latur district.

He said the ongoing 100-day seven-point action plan, launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, must be implemented rigorously to ensure impactful outcomes.

Bhosale, the guardian minister for Latur district, virtually reviewed water scarcity relief efforts, implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), and the Seven-Point Action Plan.

He inaugurated three innovative schemes, namely Amritdhara campaign for water conservation and afforestation, the Maha-Ration QR initiative, and a district-wide road safety campaign to affix retro-reflective tape on vehicles.

'Amritdhara' campaign conceptualised by the Latur collector will cover activities like rainwater harvesting, desilting of lakes, rejuvenation of wells and water bodies, and development of watering points.

All government vehicle users have been instructed to carry retro-reflective tapes and affix them during travel.

Bhosale stressed the importance of keeping water from reservoirs and local projects under regular assessment to prepare for potential shortages. He directed officials to ensure adequate supply to remote hamlets and tribal settlements.

On the topic of the Crop Insurance Scheme, the minister acknowledged the rising number of farmer complaints and instructed insurance officials and agricultural authorities to act promptly to address grievances.

