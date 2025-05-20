Latest News | PWD's 'flyover Zone' May Be Closed as Part of Restructuring

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) is likely to close its 'flyover zone', which deals specifically with flyover construction, and merge the staff with the road maintenance wing.

Currently, a separate 'flyover zone', which has seven executive engineers and over a dozen assistant engineers, is handling just two projects -- Nand Nagri flyover and Barapullah phase-3 construction, both of which are more than 90 per cent completed.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

In April, the PWD constituted a committee to analyse the existing workload of all circles, divisions, and subdivisions as per the existing sanctioned posts and suggest restructuring of posts in the PWD to optimise manpower utilisation.

"The flyover zone was created in the previous government for the Commonwealth Games event, when a lot of flyovers were being constructed. But currently we have just two projects, which are almost completed and stuck just because of the requirement of tree-cutting permissions, otherwise there is hardly any work," a PWD official said.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

Delhi has 100 flyovers, largely constructed by the PWD, some by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and later on transferred to the department for maintenance.

"The role of the separate wing is to carry out feasibility studies, prepare detailed project reports, and then later execute the project on the ground. After which the maintenance zone takes over the road or flyover," added the official.

There are some wings, like maintenance, which has enough work throughout the year, which can utilise the staff, however, the decision is not final yet, he added.

According to officials, the committee has started working on a workload analysis of existing posts and whether there is a requirement to transfer an official or create and close any new division.

Currently, the PWD has three road zones—North, South and East—and various other subdivisions to manage the entire city and more new zones could be added in the restructuring process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)