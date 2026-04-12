Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): After a marathon session of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Pakistan that lasted about 21 hours, US VP JD Vance left for the United States as the stalemate persists between the two parties

The US Vice-President left shortly after speaking to reporters in the early hours of Sunday. This stalemate has pushed the peace efforts significantly back in the round one of talks.

Also Read | Chick-fil-A Shooting: 1 Dead, Several Injured in After Unknown Gunman Opens Fire in New Jersey in US (Disturbing Video).

He was seen off by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Asim Munir.

After hours of negotiations in Pakistan between the US and Iran, talks have reached a stalemate on Sunday as US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement has been reached in talks with Iran. He said that while they would be returning to the US, the development is "bad news for Iran" than it is for the United States.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks in Pakistan: JD Vance Says Talks With Iran Ended After 21 Hours Without Reaching Agreement (Watch Video).

"We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America."

"We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement", Vance said.

He underlined that while the US made it clear what its red lines were and the issues it was willing to accommodate, Iran, however, "chose not to accept our terms".

Responding to the media, Vance reiterated that Washington had sought an affirmative commitment from Tehran not to seek nuclear weapons and the tools to achieve them.

He added, "We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms."

He said that while the US had been very "flexible and accommodating", the talks could not make a headway.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal- a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the talks ended between Tehran and Washington after the excessive demands by the US prevented a framework from being reached.

It said that the points of contention included several issues, such as nuclear rights and the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)