Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved Rs 239 crore in agricultural input subsidy to help over 70,000 farmers affected by hailstorms during the 2024-25 rabi season, officials said on Friday.

The relief amount will be distributed from the state's disaster relief fund to farmers in 143 villages across eight districts where crops suffered heavy damage.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to officials, hailstorms had damaged crops in 18 tehsils of these districts.

Acting swiftly, the chief minister had ordered an immediate survey (girdawari) to assess the losses. Following the assessment, these 143 villages were declared scarcity-hit, as damage exceeded 33 per cent, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The government has introduced initiatives like the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, an additional bonus on wheat MSP procurement, interest-free short-term crop loans, and prompt payment of insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The latest approval demonstrates the government's commitment to improving farmers' lives and increasing their income, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)