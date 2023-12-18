Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Five people were killed and as many injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Churu and Dholpur districts, police said Monday.

In Churu, three people were killed on the spot and two others injured in a collision between a truck and a car on NH-52 Sunday late night, the police said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The passengers in the car had gone to offer prayers at Khatu Shyam temple, they added.

Sonu (35), Shyam Babu (19) and Sahil (18), all residents of Haryana, were killed in the accident, Sadar SHO Kartar Singh said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The injured victims are being treated at a hospital in Bikaner, the SHO added.

In Dholpur, two women -- Pushpa Thakur (40) and Kanta (45)-- were killed on the spot after being hit by a truck in Rajakheda on Monday, Additional SP Om Prakash said.

Before hitting the women, the truck allegedly hit a horse cart and injured three others, Prakash said.

After the accident, locals jammed the roads in protest and forced a market shut down, the police said.

The ASP said the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident has been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)