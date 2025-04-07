Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the BJP government in the state has made providing better healthcare services a top priority.

Sharma said the government has made significant improvements in healthcare services over the past year.

Speaking at a function on World Health Day, the CM said his government was diligently working towards realising the vision of 'Developed India and Developed Rajasthan' and 'Aapno Agrani Rajasthan - Aapno Swasth Rajasthan'.

He assured that all commitments made to the people will be fulfilled without any negligence.

On the occasion, Sharma announced the launch of several major health initiatives, including the comprehensive public campaign 'Niramy Rajasthan' and various health schemes.

These include Mission Madhuhaari, a dedicated program under the National Health Mission for Type-1 diabetes care, CM Ayushman Adarsh Gram Panchayat Yojana to promote health in rural areas, and the introduction of 24 mobile medical units 'Ram Rath' along with 10 advanced life support ambulances to enhance emergency medical response.

The programme marked the beginning of 29 breastfeeding management units, the Eat Right Rajasthan campaign and Mission Liver Smile were launched to promote healthy living and liver health awareness.

