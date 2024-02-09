Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday transferred 24 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), under which special assistants to many ministers have been appointed.

Besides, many officers have also been appointed in the Chief Minister's Office.

According to the order issued by the Personnel Department, RAS officers Anju Rajpal and Omprakash Bunkar have been appointed as Joint Secretaries (Chief Minister), Jaiprakash Narayan and Hemendra Nagar have been appointed as Deputy Secretaries (Chief Minister).

Similarly, RAS Ram Ratan Sonkaria and RAS Rajkumar Singh have been appointed as Special Officer (Chief Minister). All these posts were vacant.

RAS Lalit Kumar has been removed from the post of Joint Secretary (Chief Minister) and made the Managing Director of Rajasthan Seed Corporation.

Special assistants to many ministers have been appointed. Among these, RAS Jai Narayan Meena has been appointed as special assistant to School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Rajpal Singh has been appointed as special assistant to Minister of State for Industries KK Bishnoi, and Omprakash has been appointed as special assistant to Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham.

Special assistants and private secretaries have also been appointed to many other ministers.

