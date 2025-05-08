Kota, May 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district for allegedly threatening a railway official with false cases and extorting over Rs 2 lakh, officials said Thursday.

According to police, Harigopal Meena, working as a TTE in the Indian Railways, filed a complaint last week against Rani Soni.

In the complaint, he claimed that Soni came in contact with him last year in March when he caught her travelling in an AC coach with a sleeper class ticket to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

When the TTE asked her to move to the sleeper class, she threw her mobile phone and held Meena responsible for it. She forced him to give her Rs 5,000, SHO at Railway Colony police station Ramswaroop said.

In the past one year, Soni threatened Meena with false cases of sexual harassment and rape, and extorted over Rs 2-3 lakh, the SHO said.

During the investigation, it was found that the woman was said to be an alcoholic and had abandoned her two husbands.

Based on Meena's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated. The woman was arrested on Tuesday and was produced before the court the next day, which sent her to judicial custody, police added.

