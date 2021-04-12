Mangaluru, Apr 12 (PTI): The holy month of Ramzan will begin from April 13, Dakshina Kannada district Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliar announced on Monday.

The chief secretary of Zeenath Baksh central Juma Masjid Idgah mosque Mohammed Hanif too made the announcement through a press release here.

The announcement follows the first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon sighted at Kozhikode, Kerala.

The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the New Moon. Udupi district Kazi Al-Haji Zainul Ulama M Abdul Hameed too said the Ramzan month would begin the same day, that is, Tuesday.

Ramzan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar when Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to dusk.

The fasting ends with the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

