New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged the country's youth to remain physically, mentally and emotionally strong amid growing global uncertainties, calling on them to draw inspiration from National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets who played a key role during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt, Singh described the NCC as the nation's "second line of defence" and said the cadets performed exceptionally well when the country stood united behind the Armed Forces during the operation. He noted that NCC cadets contributed by raising public awareness during nationwide mock drills conducted as part of Operation Sindoor.

"As the world is going through a period of uncertainty, our youth must remain prepared to take on every challenge," the Defence Minister said. Referring to India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with courage and restraint, targeting only those responsible for harming the nation.

Highlighting the role of young people in nation-building, Singh said the youth would play a decisive role in achieving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Comparing the youth to Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata, he said they possess the ability to enter any "Chakravyuh" and emerge victorious. "Expectations from the youth have increased. They are invaluable assets of the nation," he added.

Singh termed the NCC an effective platform for shaping disciplined, focused and patriotic citizens. He said that while the modern world promotes comfort and instant gratification, NCC training through drills, camps and parades pushes cadets out of their comfort zones and equips them with vital life skills, including disaster response. He added that NCC also teaches patience, continuity and focus, qualities essential for leadership across professions.

Advising cadets to always be prepared with alternative plans in life, the Defence Minister stressed the importance of having Plan B and Plan C to overcome setbacks. "Keep a 'military way' in mind, beyond 'my way or the highway'," he said.

Recalling NCC's contribution to the nation, Singh noted that several prominent leaders and war heroes, including Param Vir Chakra Awardees Captain Manoj Pandey and Captain Vikram Batra, were NCC cadets. He also said NCC cadets served as the second line of defence during the 1965 and 1971 wars.

During the event, Singh presented the Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to outstanding cadets for exemplary performance and dedication to duty. He also reviewed a Guard of Honour and witnessed cultural and band performances by NCC cadets. (ANI)

