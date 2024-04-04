Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Thursday deferred implementation of its directions on exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) linked to rupee by a month to May 3 in view of feedbacks received from stakeholders.

A circular issued on January 5 on 'Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings -- Hedging of Foreign Exchange Risk' was earlier scheduled to come into effect from Friday (April 5, 2024).

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said the regulatory framework for ETCDs has remained consistent over the years and that "there is no change in the RBI's policy approach".

The statement comes in view of some concerns expressed about participation in the ETCD market in the light of the January circular.

Certain brokers had clients to square off their existing in currency derivatives by April 4, 2024, before market closure.

Regarding the circular, the RBI said it sets out the Master Direction and reiterates the regulatory framework for participation in ETCDs involving the Indian rupee (INR) without any change.

"As hitherto, participants with a valid underlying contracted exposure can continue to enter into ETCDs involving the INR up to a limit of USD 100 million without having to produce documentary evidence of the underlying exposure," the RBI said.

The regulatory framework for participation in ETCDs involving the Indian rupee is guided by the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 and regulations framed thereunder which mandate that currency derivative contracts involving the INR -- both over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange traded -- are permitted only for the purpose of hedging of exposure to foreign exchange rate risks.

The RBI also said the regulatory framework has been made more comprehensive in respect of all types of transactions -- OTC and exchange traded -- under a single master direction to enhance operational efficiency and ease access to foreign exchange derivatives.

