Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said the RBI extended the cash credit limit (CCL) for the ongoing wheat procurement from the state.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the CCL of Rs 3,378.15 crore till the end of May.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 159 Senior Resident Posts; Check Details Here.

With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 24,773.11 crore for April-end has been enhanced to Rs 28,151.26 crore up to May-end, according to an official spokesperson of the state government.

Wheat procurement for the central pool from Punjab started in April.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Buds Now Official in India, Priced at Rs 2,799.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)