Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said 10 NBFCs and one asset reconstruction company have surrendered their registration certificates.

The 10 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), which surrendered their registration certificates, include Telecom Investments India Private Limited, Srinivasa Finance Corporation Private Limited and Parkin Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

The RBI in a statement said Lone Star India Asset Reconstruction Private Limited also surrendered its registration certificate.

