Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties on JM Financial Products and Experian Credit Information Company of India for certain deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

In a release on Thursday, RBI said a penalty of Rs 3.1 lakh has been imposed on JM Financial Products Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions of the direction related to 'non-banking financial company - systemically important non-deposit taking company and deposit-taking company'.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

A penalty of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on Experian Credit Information Company of India Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 and the Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006, it said in a separate release.

Reserve Bank of India also said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to be pronounced upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the companies with their customers.

Also Read | UP Police Constable Result 2025: UPPRPB Releasing Recruitment Exam Results Today at uppbpb.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)