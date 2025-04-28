New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of bonds.

The offering included Rs 3,000 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon of 6.87 per cent and Rs 2,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon of 6.86 per cent, a company statement said.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

According to the statement, the bond issuance witnessed an overwhelming response from market participants, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's robust financial position and growth prospects.

The bonds have been assigned a "AAA" rating by prominent credit rating agencies – CARE Ratings, ICRA, and India Rating & Research Pvt Ltd (IRRPL) – signifying the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The bonds will be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), enhancing their liquidity and offering investors easy tradability.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)