New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India can become self-reliant in the field of cell manufacturing if lithium remains in the country through recycling, and reuse in batteries, an official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the third India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit (IBMSCS), Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, highlighted that the limited availability of lithium resources is disrupting the growth of the sector.

"I believe it's important to mention the role of recycling since we may not have sufficient lithium resources. Ensuring lithium remains within the country through recycling and reuse in batteries could be a significant breakthrough for our self-reliance in cell manufacturing," he said.

Citing an instance, he said he recently had the opportunity to visit one of the leading lithium manufacturers and recyclers, and he was surprised to learn that they can produce lithium again to the standards necessary for the manufacturing of cells.

India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is organising 4th India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit from January 15 and 16, 2025, in New Delhi.

IESA President Debi Prasad Dash said the alliance is working with over 60 battery and component manufacturers and has submitted industry requirements to the ministry for creating a social incentive programme for battery component manufacturing.

Dash hoped that the upcoming Budget will introduce a new support scheme for the battery manufacturing ecosystem.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has been actively seeking input from industry experts to develop policies that can catalyse collective mission.

These policies aim to provide the necessary support through incentives, technical aid, and research and development, enabling the Indian industry to achieve its ambitious goals.

The ministry is developing a concept note aimed at bringing policymakers together to agree on specific schemes that will support the manufacturing of components.

The support will involve financial systems, policy regulations, and ease of doing business.

IESA is a leading industry alliance focused on development of advanced energy storage, green hydrogen, and e-mobility technologies in India.

Founded in 2012 by Customized Energy Solutions (CES), IESA's vision is to make India a global hub for R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen technologies.

