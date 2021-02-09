New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Shree Renuka Sugars on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 141.2 crore for the quarter ended December on higher expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 208.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the third quarter of the current financial year increased to Rs 1,398.6 crore from Rs 1,003.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRSL) is one of the largest sugar manufacturers and refiners in India. It is present across sugar, ethanol, co-generation, trading and engineering segments.

SRSL is a subsidiary of Wilmar Sugar Holdings, Singapore (subsidiary of Wilmar International, Asia's leading agribusiness group). PTI MJH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)