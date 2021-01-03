Agartala, Jan 3 (PTI) A retrenched school teacher was found hanging in his house in South Tripura district, police said on Sunday.

Uttam Tripura (32) was found hanging in his house at Kamalkantapara, a remote tribal hamlet in the district, about 85-km from here, the police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Belonia, Soumya Debbarma said a case of unnatural death was registered with Puratan Rajbari police station based on a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased.

Shefali Tripura, the wife of the deceased, told reporters this morning that her husband was facing acute financial crisis since he lost his job and took loans from banks.

Uttam Tripura was one of the 10,323 school teachers, who lost their jobs after the high court said their recruitment process was faulty. The Supreme Court also upheld the high court order.

School teachers of different categories including graduate, under-graduate and post-graduate teachers, engaged by the then Left Front government since 2010 were retrenched after the high court order in 2014. The high court order was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Different organisations of retrenched teachers have launched a mass sit-in demonstration at the paradise chowmuhani here demanding jobs, which entered the 27th day on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)