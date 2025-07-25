Mirzapur (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) The team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a revenue official while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mirzapur district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the lekhpal (revenue official) posted in Saripur village of Sadar tehsil area was arrested from the ground of an intermediate college and he is being questioned.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

Kotwali Dehat SHO Sadanand Singh said Vivek Mishra had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a farmer of Saripur village in the name of getting possession of one biswa land.

The farmer had complained about this to the ACO team, the SHO said, adding that on the basis of the complaint, the ACO team caught Mishra red-handed while accepting the bribe from the farmer.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)