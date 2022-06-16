New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd.

The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

"RITES...secured a business for operation and maintenance of...shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 364.56 crore," the railways' consultancy firm said in a regulatory filing.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector having diversified services and geographical reach.

