New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Tuesday posted an almost flat profit of Rs 142.36 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 141.55 crore in the year-ago period, RITES Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March period increased to Rs 787.52 crore over Rs 649.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it added.

RITES Ltd is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organisation in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.

