Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others were injured when an autorickshaw was hit by a bus on the Agra highway here, police said on Monday.

The private bus was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Jaipur when it hit the autorickshaw near Jamdoli area on Sunday night.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Deepak (16) and Madan Jatav (45) were declared dead.

The bus driver has been detained.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)