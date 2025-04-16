Hathras, Apr 16 (PTI) A road accident on the Hatisar bridge here claimed the lives of a man and his sister-in-law early Wednesday, while his wife and infant daughter were seriously injured, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9 am when a speeding tractor-trolley rammed into a motorcycle carrying four members of a family.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The victims were travelling from Guthera to their home in Pahadipur village in Aligarh district.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar (25), and Priyanka (18).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Pawan was accompanied by his wife Suhani (22) and their 11-month-old daughter Deepti. All four were on a single motorcycle when the tractor-trolley struck them from behind on the bridge, the police said.

Police rushed all four victims to the district hospital, where doctors declared Pawan Kumar and Priyanka dead on arrival. Suhani and her daughter are currently undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said, "A tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Hatisar bridge in the Hathras Gate area, resulting in the death of two persons. A woman and her infant daughter have been injured and are being treated at the district hospital.The bodies have been sent for postmortem."

An investigation is underway, and police are working to trace the driver of the tractor-trolley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)