Mumbai, April 16: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared in three scheduled phases: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM today, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Lottery participants can view the Bodoland Lottery Result by visiting the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the complete list of winning ticket numbers are published. The Bodoland Lottery Result will also be available in downloadable PDF format, allowing users to easily check their ticket numbers against the winners' list for each of the three draws held throughout the day. Click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result, list of winning participants and their ticket numbers in Wednesday's lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery continues to be one of the most eagerly anticipated and widely participated lotteries within Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Its popularity stems from both its frequency and the range of draws available, giving players multiple chances to win daily. In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, a wide variety of other state-run draws are also conducted, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Singam, Kuil, Deer, Nallaneram, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, Kumaran, and Thangam. All these lottery results are uploaded to the official platforms, where players can access PDF files to view the full list of winning ticket numbers and verify their entries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery, officially conducted by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is a government-recognised lottery draw held daily at three fixed intervals -12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants looking to check the Assam State Lottery Sambad Result for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, are strongly advised to visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, for authentic and up-to-date results. A direct link to the winners' list is also made available for ease of access. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While the Bodoland Lottery is legally permitted in Assam and a dozen other Indian states, it’s essential to remember that lottery and gambling activities are still prohibited in many parts of the country. Hence, participants should engage responsibly and steer clear of unauthorised or suspicious platforms. Verifying results only through the official source ensures accuracy, helps avoid misinformation, and promotes safe participation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).