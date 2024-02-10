New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) PWD Minister Atishi has approved projects aimed at rehabilitating roads between Akshardham and Noida to improve traffic flow, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Delhi government is working on a mission to make the city roads better, more beautiful and safe for Delhi's commuters, the statement said.

This initiative aims to offer residents a more pleasant commuting experience and enhance the interconnectivity of different areas within the NCR region, it said.

Road stretches from NH24 to Link Road number 1, NH24 to Link Road number 2, Noida Link Road, and Noida More Flyover (slip road) will be rehabilitated, it said.

“The Kejriwal government's emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards. The sanctioned road-strengthening project across Delhi is a testament to the Delhi government's dedication to delivering world-class road infrastructure for the city's residents.

“The strengthening of these roads will positively impact thousands of individuals in the area, alleviating congestion and enhancing interconnectivity from main roads to colonies,” she said.

Atishi said that these roads were upgraded a long time back and their use during peak hours by commuters has led to their gradual deterioration, it said.

The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts. The department has been instructed to initiate the rehabilitation process.

The minister also stressed on the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, the statement added.

