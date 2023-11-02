New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) An accused and his three associates wanted in a robbery in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area were arrested after police identified him through a 'trishul' tattoo on his left forearm, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the office of an event management firm on October 26 when four people entered the office and robbed the firm's manager using a "toy gun" when he along with his team members was preparing to go to Uttarakhand for an event, they said.

The prime accused, identified as Vipul (36), wanted to take revenge from the firm's owner after he uploaded on social media a picture of a woman member of his team with whom he (Vipul) was in a relationship, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The other accused were identified as Jaivardhan (36), Vijay (34) and Sumit (30), all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar.

In his complaint, the firm's owner said that four people entered the office and robbed one mobile phone, Rs 14,000 cash and two gold rings from one of the women members of his team and also thrashed him.

Police said that the accused asked for more cash from the victims following which the complainant called his wife.

Two of the accused then went to his residence in Haryana's Faridabad and took Rs 70,000 from his wife, police said, adding they all fled away later.

The officer said the complainant revealed that one of the accused had a tattoo of 'trishul' on his left forearm.

It was also found that the accused persons used a car with a fake number plate to commit the crime, police said, adding the CCTV footage was checked and the car used in the offence was identified.

DCP Deo said that one of the accused, who had a 'trishul' tattoo on his forearm, was later identified as Vipul.

He said that Vipul was staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur area from where he was nabbed.

His associates were also arrested subsequently, the officer said, adding the car used in the crime and the toy pistol have been recovered.

Police said the primary investigation suggested that the robbers had inside information about the firm's office and its employees.

