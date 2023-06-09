Aizawl, Jun 9 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga announced that minister Robert Romawia Royte will contest the Assembly election due later this year from the Hachhek constituency.

He made this announcement at the party conference held at Zualnuam village under the Hachhek constituency in west Mizoram's Mamit district on Thursday.

Zoramthanga said that the party nomination committee has decided that Royte will switch over from his existing Aizawl East-II seat to Hachhek in the coming assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member state assembly are due at the end of this year.

Royte is the Sports and Tourism minister.

Zoramthanga exuded confidence that the MNF would retain power in the coming assembly polls.

