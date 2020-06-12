Latest News | RSP Exports 60,000 Tonne of Special Grade Slabs to China, 2700 Tonne Plates to Vietnam

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Despite the sluggish market scenario across the world due to the COVID-19 crisis, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Friday said it has not only bagged several export orders but also completed export of 60,000 tonne of special grade slab to China and 2,700 tonne of plates to Vietnam.

While putting up a tough fight against COVID-19, RSP is simultaneously making all-out efforts to generate revenue in one of the most sluggish market environments the world has ever seen, it said in a statement.

With orders drying up because of lack of economic activity in the country during the lockdown period, the management of the plant led by Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, explored the overseas market for business.

The efforts, made in association with the Central Marketing Organisation (CMO) of SAIL, paid off as the steel plant managed to bag a number of export orders, it said. The steel plant swung into action, garnered all resources and put in place an effective strategy. As part of this, RSP recently completed export of 60,000 tonne of special grade slab to China and 2,700 tonne of new plate mill plates to Vietnam, it said. The special grade slabs were despatched to China in two consignments. The first consignment of 29,314 tonne of slabs was despatched through 11 rakes between April 27 and May 6. The slabs were sent through Vizag port to Iangyin port of China. The second consignment of 30,592 tonne was despatched in 10 rakes between May 17 and June 7 from Vizag port to Zhangjiagang port of China. On May 25, RSP bagged an order of 2,700 tonne of ASTM A-36 grade Plate Mill Plates from Dufferco S A, Vietnam in thickness 12 mm to 40 mm and in width of 2000 mm.

In some cases the length requirement was of 6000 mm which was never made in New Plate Mill, earlier. However, with necessary modifications and adherence to stringent quality parameters, the entire consignment was rolled in New Plate Mill within the shortest possible time. In all 2,668 tonne of plates were despatched on June 5 to Paradip port for shipment to Vietnam. Earlier, in April, RSP had also sent 485 tonne of 250 BR plates with 20 mm thickness to Bangladesh by road through Dankuni Stockyard of CMO, SAIL, it added.

