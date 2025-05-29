Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has directed officials to thoroughly probe factories involved in making fake fertilisers in Ajmer's Kishangarh region.

The minister, along with a team of officials, also conducted a surprise check at a factory, allegedly making fake fertilisers in Kishangarh town.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

Meena said that there were several factories in the area making fake fertilisers like DAP and SSP and supplying them to farmers.

The minister and officials reached the factory and found raw as well as finished materials. Fertiliser bags with different brand names were stored in the factory.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

"A team of officers and agriculture experts are with me. Fake fertilisers are being manufactured with soil. More than a dozen such plants are running in this area and they supply to various parts of Rajasthan," the minister said.

The minister directed officials to thoroughly investigate the matter.

He said that the plants have been set up for years and the matter will be investigated.

Meena said that through fake fertilisers of different brand names, farmers are being cheated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)